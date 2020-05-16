News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2020-05-16 21:43:24 -0500') }} football Edit

FOOTBALL RECRUITING: GoldenBearReport on transfer Chinedu Odeogu

Doug Bucshon • OrangeandBlueNews
Publisher

Illinois added another player from the transfer portal in former California defensive lineman Chinedu Udeogu. Orange and Blue News spoke to Trace Travers from GoldenBearReport.com to get the inside...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}