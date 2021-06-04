FOOTBALL RECRUITING: Five most important official visits this weekend

Illinois has a busy weekend of priority recruiting targets taking their first official visits.

Bret Bielema and his staff are hosting over 10 targets this weekend in hopes of adding to their 2022 recruiting class. The Illini are up to eight commits, including four players from Illinois. The quick start has the Illini ranked as the 27th best class in the country.

Members of the 2022 recruiting class were able to begin taking visits starting on June 1 for the first time in their recruitment, due to the NCAA lifting the emergency recruiting dead period that lasted over a year.

With so many high-priority targets visiting Champaign this weekend, Orange and Blue News breaks down the five most important visitors of the first weekend in June.