CHAMPAIGN – More than ever before, it’s the Haves vs. the Have Nots in college athletics.

Which side of the line do the Illini fall?

At this point, Illinois is part of the power structure, grouped among the four most powerful leagues in college football. On the other side of the table are the 28 Division I conferences consisting of roughly 60 Group of Five football programs, 120-plus FCS schools and nearly 100 additional basketball-only universities.

It’s a tug of war over TV money that’s already torn up century-old college conferences and created made-for-TV leagues that stretch from coast to coast.