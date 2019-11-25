News More News
}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-11-25 19:41:41 -0600') }} football Edit

Football notebook: Illinois seniors set play last game at Memorial Stadium

Erich Fisher • OrangeandBlueNews
Staff Writer

Champaign, Ill. - Illinois running back Reggie Corbin was shocked when he found out his senior class was not only made up of Tim Beckman recruits, but also Bill Cubit recruits.Corbin pondered who t...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}