Football notebook: Illinois seniors set play last game at Memorial Stadium
Champaign, Ill. - Illinois running back Reggie Corbin was shocked when he found out his senior class was not only made up of Tim Beckman recruits, but also Bill Cubit recruits.Corbin pondered who t...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news