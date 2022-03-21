Following tourney loss, Illinois hopes for smooth offseason
PITTSBURGH -- The end came too soon for these Illini, as fifth-year senior guard Trent Frazier sat in the postgame press conference with the NCAA Tournament-approved towel over his head. The progra...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news