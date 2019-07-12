Florida lineman Blaise Sparks set to visit Illini football
Recently offered offensive lineman Blaise Sparks from North Fort Meyers (Fla.) is expected in Chamapign for a visit this month. Orange and Blue News caught up with Sparks to talk about his Big Ten ...
Premium Content
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news