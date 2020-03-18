Florida linebacker Trevor Moffitt holds an Illini offer
The university may be shut down, but recruiting marches on. Illinois recently offered 2021 linebacker Trevor Moffit from Bushnell (Fla.) South Sumter. Orange and Blue News spoke to Moffitt to get t...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news