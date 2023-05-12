The sparkplug on arguably the most famous team in the school’s history, it seemed a no-brainer to get Battle into The Hall. He joined a class that included football stars Rashard Mendenhall and Al Brosky, pitcher Ken Holtzman, track and field All-America Aja Evans and former volleyball coach Mike Hebert.

“It took them long enough,’’ Battle said this week. “The seventh time was the charm, I guess.’’

The energy behind the Flyin’ Illini who scored over 1,000 points in his two-year career after transferring from Northern Illinois, Battle finally joined teammates Nick Anderson and Kendall Gill after earning the nod when the school announced its seventh class Monday.

Battle has always been a confident guy, even since he showed up on campus. He served a redshirt year in 1986-87, when he was the ultimate practice player going against Ken Norman, then became Flight 33 on that Flyin’ Illini team.

If you haven’t already done it, do yourself a favor. Hit YouTube and grab a brew.

Former Illini assistant Mark Coomes did some of the early behind-the-scenes work in landing Battle. A former NIU assistant under coach John McDougal, Coomes made early calls to gauge interest in Battle coming to the Illini.

“Here’s the thing,’’ Coomes said. “I was in college coaching for 35 years. If I was going to pick one guy to start a basketball team, I would pick Kenny Battle. His energy was unbelievable. His quickness and jumping ability were incredible.

“He just elevated everyone around him. He wasn’t really a skilled shooter or ballhandler. It was his explosiveness and his attitude.’’

Former guard Doug Altenberger knew what Coomes was talking about. He got the first impression when Battle showed up in the fall of 86 but figured this show wouldn’t last. It took a month or so to realize this was no act.

“The first week, I remember him coming to practice,’’ Altenberger said on video production about 100 years of Illini basketball. “This won’t last. He’s hyped up, all crazy and running all over the court. Two weeks go by, this won’t last much longer. A month goes by and a month and a half, I finally figured it out. This guy is like this every day.’’

During that first season, Battle was hidden behind closed doors. Well, actually, he wasn’t really hidden. His practice battles with Illini star Ken Norman were legendary around Champaign-Urbana, where fans knew coach Lou Henson had an open door policy. They could find an unlocked door to Assembly Hall or Huff Gym and watch practice, and sometimes practice was better than the games.

“Every day in practice, it was tough,’’ Battle said. “He talked shit. I talked shit. It got so fierce because we were playing a game. (Norman) got so ticked off one day that coach Henson kicked him out of practice. But everything was respectful.’’

Battle just didn’t like to lose.

“I brought that mentality,’’ he said. “I didn’t give an F about who I was playing, who was on the other team, how popular they were. It didn’t matter. My goal was to play hard, play smart, fire up my teammates.

“Every day, I was going to talk shit, bust their ass, piss them off, and they wanted to fight. I didn’t care. I was going to get the best out of each and every one of my teammates. That’s why coach Henson fell in love with me. He’d say, ‘My job is easy now that I have Kenny Battle.’’’

If that sounds like some self-promotion, Norman will back it up.

“The guy was the greatest competitor, bar none, at any level that I’ve ever seen in my life,’’ Norman said on that Illini video production.



