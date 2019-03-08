Fixing the Illini: Sturdy breaks it down
Related
Related{{ link.display_text }} |
Senior night was supposed to be a special occasion for Aaron Jordan, and instead it became a nightmare for the Senior and his teammates as Indiana ran over, around and through the Illini in a 92-74...
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news