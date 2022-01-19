Five-star Kylan Boswell closing in on a decision
Five-star point Kylan Boswell from Arizona Compass Prep recently trimmed his list to eight schools. Now the top Illini target in the class of 2023 may be closing in on a decision. Orange and Blue N...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news