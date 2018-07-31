Five-star wing Kahlil Whitney from Roselle (NJ) Catholic, the top Illini target in the class of 2019, dropped a top 8 on Tuesday after wowing everyone with play this July on the AAU circuit.

The jump shot is falling, he's trusting his ball handling more, and playing with a high level of confidence.

Whitney was one of the most dominant players in Las Vegas last week running with the Chicago-based Mac Irvin Fire. He lit up the scoreboard all summer, averaging over 20 points per game in the highly competitive EYBL.