FIVE FILM FAVORITES: Illinois vs. Penn State
Despite an ugly offensive performance, the Illini were able to escape Penn State with a 60-55 victory behind 14 points from Da'Monte Williams. Orange and Blue News' Alec Busse highlights five of hi...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news