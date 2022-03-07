FIVE FILM FAVORITES: vs. No. 24 Iowa

Illinois clinched their first Big Ten regular season championship on Sunday night with a 74-72 victory over No. 24 Iowa behind 21 points and 14 rebounds from junior center Kofi Cockburn. Orange and Blue News' Alec Busse continues his Five Film Favorites series from the Illini win over Iowa.

Trent Frazier only had two points and made just 1-of-9 from the field, but he did have five assists and this is maybe his best one. In what's a simple pick-and-roll with Kofi Cockburn, Frazier gets switched onto Kris Murray. But what makes this special is Frazier's ability to identify that Joe Toussaint has been switched onto Cockburn as he rolls to the rim. Frazier identifies this and throws the lob for Cockburn to finish off the glass. Quickly identifying the mismatch there and making the play is a great example of Frazier's improvement as a facilitator.

Sunday night was the full Andre Curbelo experience. You had the electrifying plays like this behind-the-back layup in transition, but you also had the questionable turnovers that make you really scratch your head. But Curbelo's ability to attack the rim remains unrivaled by anyone on this Illini team, so for him to attack the rim in transition and to finish it off with the right hand around Connor McCaffery is as flashy as flashy gets.



Da'Monte Williams had two big threes for Illinois on Sunday night, and this is the second of the two. Notice how Connor McCaffery leaves Williams wide open in the corner to help on Kofi Cockburn at the high post. Cockburn feels the double-team and quickly kicks it out to Williams who drills the triple. Props to Williams for letting his release hang in the air for some extra swagger points.

Coleman Hawkins continues to be one of the Illini's most impactful players, and on Sunday he played the best game of his Illini career. Hawkins had two nice chase-down blocks vs. Iowa, and this is the one I wanted to highlight. Illinois struggled to get back on defense a couple of times in the second half. So give Da'Monte Williams credit for getting back to alter Tony Perkins' shot. But it's Hawkins who flies in to swat it out of the air with the right hand. Energy plays are what Hawkins is bringing. They are plays that impact winning and Hawkins is continuing to gain confidence, so be on the lookout for Hawkins to continue burst on the scene in the postseason.

Another impact play from Coleman Hawkins on Sunday night seriously led to the Illini getting a win. Keegan Murray looks to drive and eventually post up Hawkins on the block. But Hawkins holds his own and then Kofi Cockburn comes over to block Murray's shot. But before the play is over, Hawkins and Murray get tied up for a jump ball and because Illinois had the possession arrow, the Illini maintained possession.