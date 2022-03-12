FIVE FILM FAVORITES: vs. Indiana in the Big Ten Tournament
Illinois' stay in Indianapolis was once again a short stay after a disappointing 64-62 loss to Indiana in the quarterfinals of the Big Ten Tournament. Illinois missed 12 of their 22 layup attempts ...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news