FIVE FILM FAVORITES: Marquette
Illinois lost their first game of the season on Monday night on the road at Marquette 67-66 in a pretty ugly performance across the board for the No. 10 ranked team in the country. Despite the loss...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news