FIVE FILM FAVORITES: Illinois vs. Rutgers
Illinois opened Big Ten play with a commanding 86-51 win over Rutgers on Friday night to extend their winning streak to four games. The Illini offense was clicking all cylinders despite Kofi Cockbu...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news