FIVE FILM FAVORITES: Illinois vs. Northwestern
Illinois raced to a commanding first-half lead against Northwestern on Saturday, but the Wildcats shrunk the Illini lead all the way down to one in the second half before the Illini secured a 73-68...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news