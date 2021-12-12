FIVE FILM FAVORITES: Illinois vs. No. 11 Arizona
Illinois' five-game winning streak came to a screeching halt on Saturday at the hands of No. 11 Arizona at State Farm Center. Arizona, who remains undefeated, after the 83-79 victory showcased why ...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news