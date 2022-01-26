FIVE FILM FAVORITES: Illinois vs. No. 10 Michigan State
Illinois basketball got back in the winning column with a 56-55 victory over the No. 10 Michigan State Spartans on Tuesday night at State Farm Center despite Kofi Cockburn (concussion) and Andre Cu...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news