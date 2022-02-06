FIVE FILM FAVORITES: Illinois at Indiana
Illinois notched their 13th road victory in 15 tries on Saturday at Indiana. Illinois outscored the Hoosiers 40-21 in the second half, which helped fuel the Illini to an impressive 74-57 victory ov...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news