First-team selection Xavier Scott leads 14 Illini on All-Big Ten team

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. — The Big Ten Conference announced its All-Big Ten teams on Big Ten Network Tuesday. Illinois had 14 players earn All-Big Ten honors, including All-Big Ten first team selection DB Xavier Scott, second-team honoree WR Pat Bryant and third-team picks JC Davis, Gabe Jacas, and Hank Beatty. LB Kennena Odeluga, who fought his way back from a severe leg injury last season, was named Illinois' Big Ten Sportsmanship Award recipient.

Illinois defensive back Xavier Scott was named first-team All-Big Ten. (Photo by UI Football)

DB Xavier Scott - All-Big Ten First Team (Media), Second Team Scott joined Devon Witherspoon (2022), Sydney Brown (2022), and Kerby Joseph (2021) as All-Big Ten First Team defense backs during Bret Bielema's tenure. Illinois has had an All-Big Ten First Team defender for four straight seasons for the first time since going nine consecutive years from 1987-95.



WR Pat Bryant - All-Big Ten Second Team (Coaches & Media) Bryant headlined the offensive awards with a second-team selection. Bryant ranked second in the Big Ten in receiving yards (984) and tied for first in receiving touchdowns (10). He led the nation with three game-winning touchdown catches in the final minute/overtime this season With Isaiah Williams' first-team pick last year, Illinois has had back-to-back years with a second-teamer or better wide receiver for the first time since Brandon Lloyd from 2001-02.

OLB Gabe Jacas - All-Big Ten Third Team (Coaches & Media) Jacas was named to the All-Big Ten Third Team as a defensive lineman, as there are no positions for outside linebackers. Jacas ranked sixth in the Big Ten in sacks (8.0) and tied for first in fumble recoveries (3). Jacas finished fourth in the Big Ten in sacks during conference games with 7.0.

OL J.C. DAVIS - All-Big Ten Third Team (Coaches), Honorable Mention (Media) A transfer from New Mexico, Davis started every game at left tackle. He was the highest ranked Illinois offensive lineman by PFF. For the season, Davis allowed just one sack and 13 quarterback hurries.

RS HANK BEATTY - All-Big Ten Third Team (Media), Honorable Mention (Coaches) The best punt returner in the Big Ten was named to the All-Big Ten Third Team, as Beatty picked up his first career honors. Beatty led the Big Ten in punt return average at 14.7 yards, which ranked third-best in the nation

HONORABLE MENTION SELECTIONS