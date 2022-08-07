Film room: Zachary Tobe
Orange and Blue News reviews the game film on new Illini commit Zachary Tobe, three-star defensive back.
Illinois flipped Tobe from a previous commitment to North Carolina over the weekend.
MORE FILM REVIEW: Jaheim Clark | Kenari Wilcher | Cal Swanson | Calvin Smith
RELATED: Where Illinois may look for wide receivers | Remaining needs and targets in the 2023 class
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news