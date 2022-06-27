FILM ROOM: Versatile French forward Zacharie Perrin
Illinois added a final, late piece to their 2022 recruiting class with the addition of French forward Zacharie Perrin, according to ESPN's Jonathon Givony. He selected to join the Illini program ov...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news