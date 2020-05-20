Film room: Sedarius McConnell
Illinois picked up a verbal commitment from three-star defensive lineman Sedarius McConnel from Westlake HS in Atlanta. Orange and Blue News breaks down the junior highlights of McConnell.
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news