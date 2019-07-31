Film room: New Illinois football commit Blaise Sparks
Orange and Blue News football analyst Doug Bucshon breaks down the junior highlights for new Illini commit Blaise Sparks, offensive lineman from North Fort Myers (Fla.).
Premium Content
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news