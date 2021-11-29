FILM ROOM: New Illini commit Magnus Moller
Orange and Blue News breaks down the HUDL film on new Illinois commit Magnus Moller, a three-star offensive lineman from Denmark. Moller's film is from his season playing for the Triangle Razorback...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news