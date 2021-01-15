FILM ROOM: Joshua McCray
New Illini coach Bret Bielema picked up his first high school commitment recently in three-star running back Joshua McCray from Enterprise (Ala.). Orange and Blue News breaks down the senior film o...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news