FILM ROOM: Joey Okla
Illinois picked up its first commitment in the class of 2022 with a pledge from offensive lineman Joey Okla. We break down Okla's junior film to provide some insight into what Illinois is getting i...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news