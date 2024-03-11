Illinois picked up a commitment on Monday from one its top targets in the class of 2025 with a pledge from three-star athlete Andre Lovett from Blue Island (Ill.) Eisenhower. Orange and Blue News breaks down the junior game film on Lovett and projects where he fits in the Illinois defense.



Three-star athlete Andrew Lovett is committed to Illinois. (Doug Bucshon/Rivals.com)

Advertisement

Background

The No. 30 ranked athlete nationally, Lovett chose Illinois over Purdue, Kansas State, Iowa, Missouri, and others. A versatile athlete at 6-foot-1, 170 pounds, Lovett lined up at safety, cornerback, running back, and wide receiver last season for the Eisenhower Cardinals. He will very likely play defense for the Fighting Illini. As a junior, Lovett posted 78 total tackles in 11 games, along with 25 tackles for loss and 8 sacks. He was named honorable mention All-State following the season.

What the film shows

"Athlete" certainly describes Lovett. He has a combination of size, operational strength, and burst that you typically see in four-star prospects. Lovett is somewhat of a tweener, but he's a guy who you find a place for in the defense. Lovet is at his best at strong safety, making plays against the run in the box. He has the ability to anticipate with quick reaction and the suddenness to make a bee-line for the football and shut down plays. He's a tough player and aggressive hitter. The Eisenhower staff often uses Lovett as a pass rusher, and he can be dominant in that role. It should carry over the next level as a blitzer from the safety / nickel spot. He has excellent timing coming off of the edge or bursting through gaps. Lovett is all about physicality and range against the run. It's yet to be seen if he has the quick-twitch athleticism to play in space and play Big Ten wide receivers in man-to-man coverage. He'll likely to be better in zone coverage than man coverage. He has good but not elite range. His ball skills from playing wide receiver will definitely translate to the defensive side of the football, though. Lovett plucks the ball out of the air with his hands and has the body control to react to the football in flight.

How he fits