Shipton may be the sleeper of the Illini's 2020 recruiting class. Rivals.com ranked him a three-star 5.6 prospect based strictly on his highlight reel from this season, which is unusual for a relatively unknown junior college prospect. At 6-foot-4, 290 pounds, Shipton is ready to step in and compete for playing time at Illinois.

With the size and power to line up inside and the burst and acceleration to play strong-side defensive end, Shipton will give Illinois versatility on the front four of the defense. He played both positions at a high level at Cerritos. Shipton told us when he committed that that the Illinois staff sees him as a 3-technique or nose tackle. I like him at SDE playing the C-gap, however, where he will be more of a challenge to block and can set the edge against the run. This guy will win against tight ends, and he has enough foot speed to blow by defensive tackles. I believe he would need to add 10-12 pounds to play nose tackle, and he certainly has the frame to do that. We will get to see Shipton in the spring and will better have a gauge on his best position.

Taking on Power 5 offensive line head on will be more of a challenge for Shipton. He's strong, but not an immovable type of DL who can hold his ground and neutralize blocks on the inside. He relies more on his initial burst through his gap, then use his hands to get off of blocks and make plays on the ball. Shipton can get locked up with the OL at times against the run, particularly when lining up on the inside. He's a high-effort player, though, and offensive linemen won't be able to take plays off against him.

What coaches will love best about Shipton's film is his tenacity. His effort and nastiness are off the charts . He plays with an urgency that you don't often see from high school recruits, so he's ready to go against Power 5 talent from the get-go from that standpoint. An area for improvement is diagnosing plays. But once he sets his sights on the football, he pursues with reckless abandon and you can see a big hit coming. He takes good angles and his closing speed is above average, though we would like to see him make more plays behind the line of scrimmage against the run.



As a pass rusher, Shipton isn't a spectacular athlete who will wow with his speed, but he's relentless. Once he gets a step on the defender he uses his hands exceptionally well and accelerates off of blocks. He's mostly a one-move guy right now, so that's something Austin Clark can work with him on. But you fear for the quarterback when Shipton has a direct shot at him.