News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2020-05-23 17:50:26 -0500') }} football Edit

Film room: Brody Wisecarver

Doug Bucshon • OrangeandBlueNews
Publisher

Illinois picked up a commitment from three-star offensive lineman Brody Wisecarver on Saturday. Orange and Blue News breaks down the junior film on Wisecarver, who is ranked the No. 48 offensive ta...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}