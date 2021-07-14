Film room: ATH Aidan Laughery
Orange and Blue News breaks down the junior film on new Illini commit Aidan Laughery, three-star athlete from Gibson City-Melvin Sibley (Ill.). The three-star athlete could play running back, slot ...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news