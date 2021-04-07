Film Breakdown: New Illini Commit AJ Storr
Illinois picked up its second verbal commitment of the 2022 recruiting class on Wednesday when 6-foot-5 guard AJ Storr ended his recruitment by choosing the Illini over offers from Mississippi, Vir...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news