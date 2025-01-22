Commit: Illini land three-star wide receiver Kenyon Alston

Illinois fell just short on Sunday in East Lansing, losing to Michigan State 80-78.
Orange and Blue News breaks down five EuroLeague prospects on the Illini recruiting radar.
Olney (Ill.) East Richland offensive lineman Casey Thomann recaps his latest visit to Illinois.
Illinois has positioned itself well for Rivals250 cornerback Victor Singleton from Toledo (Ohio) Central Catholic. The
Orange and Blue News breaks down the game film on new Illinois commit Landen Von Seggern.
Illinois fell just short on Sunday in East Lansing, losing to Michigan State 80-78.
Orange and Blue News breaks down five EuroLeague prospects on the Illini recruiting radar.
Olney (Ill.) East Richland offensive lineman Casey Thomann recaps his latest visit to Illinois.