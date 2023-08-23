News More News
Fighting Illini Today: Volleyball to open season & more

Doug Bucshon • OrangeandBlueNews
Publisher

With school back in session and multiple fall sports seasons kicking off, Orange and Blue News brings back "Fighting Illini Today"

In the first edition of the year, volleyball coach Chris Tamas talks season opener against Northern Illinois. The Illini are coming off of a .500 season a year ago.

Illinois setter Brooke Mosher during an exhibition game versus Eastern Illinois at Huff Hall.
VOLLEYBALL SET TO OPEN SEASON 

Illinois volleyball opens its 2023-24 season on the road at Norther Illinois on Saturday, August 26. The Illini are looking to improve on a 15-15 record a year ago and seventh place finish in the Big Ten.

The Illini are led by senior hitter Raina Terry, a unanimous All-Big Ten selection last season after she led the team with 444 kills and a 4.07 kills per set average. Setter Brooke Mosher, an All-Big Ten freshman selection, also returns to the lineup. Mosher tallied 228 and 211 digs.

Chris Tamas enters his seventh season as head coach of the Fighting Illini volleyball program. Tamas owns an overall record of 115-67 (.632), including a 69-49 (.585) mark in the Big Ten. He has led the team to four NCAA Tournament appearances.

SUNDERLAND TO BE INDUCTED INTO UI HALL OF FAME

Illinois basketball legend Don Sunderlage will be formerly inducted into the Illini Athletics Hall of Fame on September 15. Sunderlage was one of 12 new inductees into the UI HOF that were announced by the the Division of Intercollegiate Athletics back in May.

Sunderlage won the Chicago Tribune Silver Basketball in 1951 as the Big Ten Conference MVP. Sunderlage earned Second-Team and Third-Team All-American status, and First-Team All-Big Ten honors in 1951 after leading the Illini to the Big Ten Championship and NCAA Final Four.

He also was the starting guard on the 1949 team that won the Big Ten title and advanced to Final Four. Illinois finished third in both trips to the Final Four with Sunderlage. He was a first-round NBA draft pick by the Milwaukee Hawks in 1951 but before he could start his NBA career, Sunderlage spent a required year in the military.

From 1953-55, he played in the NBA as a member of the Milwaukee Hawks and Minneapolis Lakers, representing the Hawks at the 1954 NBA All-Star Game. Sunderlage and his wife, Janice, died in a tragic car accident in 1961 at the age of 31.

ILLINI IN THE NFL

Illini in the NFL as of August 23, 2023. Final cuts will be made on August 29 when NFL rosters must be reduced to 53 players.

Safety Clayton Fejedelem and defensive lineman Akeem Spence are both currently free agents. Wide receiver Malik Turner was waived by the Colts last week. Defensive lineman Jamal Woods was waiver by the Colts in early August.

Seattle Seahawks cornerback Devon Witherspoon (21) returns an interception during training camp practice at the Virginia Mason Athletic Center.
PLAYER POSITION TEAM

TONY ADAMS

DB

NEW YORK JETS

NICK ALEGRETTI

G

KANSAS CITY CHIEFS

CALVIN AVERY

DT

MINNESOTA VIKINGS

CHASE BROWN

RB

CINCINATTI BENGALS

SYDNEY BROWN

DB

PHILADELPHIA EAGLES

OWEN CARNEY

OLB

CINCINATTI BENGALS

KODY CASE

WR

INDIANAPOLIS COLTS

ISAAC DARKANGELO

LB

LAS VEGAS RAIDERS

TOMMY DEVITO

QB

NEW YORK GIANTS

CHRISTIAN DILAURO

OT

MINNESOTA VIKINGS

MILO EIFLER

LB

WASHINGTON COMMANDERS

KENDRICK GREEN

C/G

PITTSBURGH STEELERS

JAKE HANSEN

LB

HOUSTON TEXANS

JUSTIN HARDEE

CB

NEW YORK JETS

NATE HOBBS

CB

LAS VEGAS RAIDERS

KERBY JOSEPH

DB

DETROIT LIONS

TED KARRAS

C

CINCINNATI BENGALS

DOUG KRAMER

C

CHICAGO BEARS

VEDERIAN LOWE

OL

MINNESOTA VIKINGS

JARTAVIUS MARTIN

DB

WASHINGTON COMMANDERS

JAMES MCCOURT

K

JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS

CHASE MCLAUGHLIN

K

TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS

ALEX PALCZEWSKI

OL

DENVER BRONCOS

RODERICK PERRY

DL

SEATTLE SEAHAWS

DEL'SHAWN PHILIPS

LB

BALTIMORE RAVENS

ALEX PIHLSTRDOM

OL

NEW ORLEANS SAINTS

KENDALL SMITH

DB

WASHINGTON COMMANDERS

DAWUANE SMOOT

DE

JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS

JIHAD WARD

DL

NEW YORK GIANTS

DEVON WITHERSPOON

DB

SEATTLE SEAHAWKS
