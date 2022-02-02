FAST BREAK: Kofi Cockburn leads Illinois past Wisconsin
All-American big man Kofi Cockburn dominated the paint on Wednesday night, leading Illinois past No. 11 Wisconsin 80-67. Cockburn scored 37 points on 16-19 field goals, while grabbing 12 rebounds. ...
