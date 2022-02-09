FAST BREAK: Ivey, No. 3 Purdue handle Illini 84-68
Related
Related{{ link.display_text }} |
WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. - All-American candidate Jaden Ivey took over the game in the second half, as No. 3 Purdue cruised to an 84-68 win against Illinois on Tuesday night at Mackey Arena. Ivey finis...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news