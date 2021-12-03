FAST BREAK: Illinois rolls past Rutgers to open Big Ten play
Illinois opened the Big Ten slate with a convincing 86-51 win over Rutgers on Friday night at State Farm Center. Alphonso Plummer led Illinois with 24 points, making 8 of 15 field goals. Jacob Gran...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news