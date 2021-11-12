FAST BREAK: Illinois rolls past Arkansas State
Related
Related{{ link.display_text }} |
Though All-American big man Kofi Cockburn was still sitting out a suspension, Illinois was closer to full strength on Friday night against Arkansas State. That was bad news for the Red Wolves. With...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news