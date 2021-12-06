FAST BREAK: Illinois holds off Hawkeyes to improve to 2-0 in B1G
Illinois overcame a huge turnover deficit to hold off Iowa on Monday night in Iowa City, 87-83. It was the first Illinois win at Carver-Hawkeye Arena since 2017.The Hawkeyes kept chipping away at a...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news