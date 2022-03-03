Fast Break: Illinois grinds out a tough win over Penn State
It wasn't pretty, but Illinois held off an upset bid from Penn State on Thursday night for a 60-55 win at State Farm Center. Da'Monte Williams led Illinois with 14 points, while Kofi Cockburn and T...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news