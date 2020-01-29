CHAMPAIGN – Giorgi Bezhanishvili is known for riding his bicycle across the massive University of Illinois campus. But when the cold wind blows, he parks the thing, sticking to the simplest form of moving through town. He walks. That provides a chance for Illini basketball fans a chance to catch up with him. These days, that’s a more enjoyable interaction. “People show love,’’ Bezhanishvili said. “They want to take pictures. Some people just scream, Let’s go. It’s always love, great energy from the students and all the people.’’ As No. 19 Illinois climbed into the Top 25 and raced up the Big Ten Conference standings with a six-game winning streak, the Illini bandwagon became crowded. Suddenly, seats are harder to find. Fans who were lost in the decade through the regimes of Bruce Weber and John Groce and the first two years under Brad Underwood -- remember the school record with 21 losses in a single season last year – are jumping back on board.

Illinois guard Ayo Dosunmu (11) shooting during a college basketball game between the Rutgers Scarlet Knights and Illinois Fighting Illini on January 11, 2020 at the State Farm Center in Champaign, Ill (Photo by James Black/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

The Illinois athletic department announced the game against Indiana is already sold out, and ticket sales are brisk for the other five remaining home games. The showdown against Maryland on Feb. 7 is already close to sold out with less than 500 seats left. There’s a demand for tickets, especially the good ones, not seen here since perhaps the first year under Groce when he had Weber’s leftover talent and the opportunity to play into the NCAA Tournament. Illini basketball is fun again. The secondary market is getting more active, and the Illini are noticing students and fans are getting excited. When Illinois hosts Minnesota Thursday night, expect a different kind of State Farm Center, because the Illini have been busy making new friends. “It’s been really crazy,’’ said Illini guard Trent Frazier. “Everyone is bum-rushing us when they see us in public. Now everyone wants to be seen with us.’’ While a packed house is another piece to rebuilding the program, it’s also another challenge. While it’s great to have a strong home-court advantage, it’s also another hurdle for a young Illini team that’s not very experienced the level of admiration Illini teams received from, say, a decade ago. Remember those years when the Illini sold out Assembly Hall in season tickets? What about the Orange Krush lined up to get inside hours before game time despite the freezing weather? This was the franchise for much of central Illinois for decades, the reason to skip wintering in Florida, and snagging a good ticket often meant knowing somebody and/or opening up the wallet. These Illini haven’t reached those levels, but this is the most excitement seen since the renovation of The Hall and renaming it to State Farm Center. In the days of BTN and flat-screen TVs, this is the first big ticket rush for the Illini since Brandon Paul, an upset of top-ranked Indiana and the last NCAA berth in 2013. “We have to stay focused, not pay attention to that,’’ Frazier said. “We have to stay the same thing.’’



We have great fans. The more energy they provide and the louder the better. — Illini coach Brad Underwood