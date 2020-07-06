OrangeandBlueNews - FACT OR FICTION: There will be college football in 2020

The pageantry, the tradition, the historic rivalries. Will any of it return this fall? There's uncertainty surrounding college football due to the coronavirus pandemic, and it's anyone's guess whether there will be a 2020 season.

In our latest edition of Fact or Fiction, Orange and Blue News handicaps the chances that we will actually have football at Memorial Stadium this season. Football analyst Doug Bucshon, columnist John Supinie, and hoops analyst Brad Sturdy weigh in.