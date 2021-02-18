OrangeandBlueNews - Fact or Fiction: NCAA investigation is costing Kansas recruits

With the regular season now in its final month and recruiting news remaining relentless, Rivals national recruiting analysts Rob Cassidy and Dan McDonald tackle three of basketball’s most interesting topics and debate whether each statement is true or false.

Cassidy's take: FACT. Kansas coach Bill Self even said it himself earlier this week. Nothing in college basketball is more detrimental than uncertainty. Losing, coaching changes, scandal and anything else you can name are easier to deal with than operating under a cloud of question marks. The longer this investigation drags on without a resolution of some kind, the worse it is for Self.

The entire foundation of recruiting is answering questions from prospects and their parents and putting everyone at ease while convincing them they’re entering a stable situation. Having to say “I don’t know” when asked questions about the future of the program is almost recruiting suicide. Nobody likes a shoulder shrug when they’re being asked to move to a new city and dip their toes into a new living situation.

The Jayhawks would have an easier time recruiting under a multi-year postseason ban than their current situation. Doors that were once wide open to one of the most successful programs in history are now closed. Everyone needs to know the situation and the stakes when deciding to pledge their future to a basketball coach, and there’s simply no way for anyone to know what’s to come in Lawrence at this juncture.

McDonald's take: FACT. I always tell people when it comes to investigations that it’s usually not the actual penalties from the NCAA that cripples a program. It’s the uncertainty about what could happen during the investigation that will kill a school in recruiting. Other schools can spread gossip about what they hear is going to happen to recruits and there is really nothing the school can do about it. It hurt North Carolina for years and it happened with Miami in football. I definitely think Kansas is having issues with this and will continue to until there is a resolution.