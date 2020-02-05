March Madness is just around the corner, and Illinois is in great shape to make the Big Dance for the first time since the 2012-13 season. The Illini sit at 16-6 overall and are tied with Maryland atop the Big Ten standings at 8-3 in conference games.

Barring a disastrous finish, Illinois will hear its name called on selection Sunday, but where might they be seeded? The Illini have nine regular season games remaining plus the Big Ten Tournament to make their case.

Orange and Blue News writers Brad Sturdy and Erich Fisher debate whether the Illini are headed towards a top 5 seed in the NCAA Tournament.