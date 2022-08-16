Fact or Fiction: Bryce Underwood will be a five-star in 2025

Rivals national recruiting analyst Clint Cosgrove along with Zach Libby of MaizeAndBlueReview.com, Sean Williams of PowerMizzou.com and Alec Busse of OrangeAndBlueNews.com tackle three topics and determine whether they believe each statement is FACT or FICTION.

1. Quarterback Bryce Underwood will be a five-star prospect in the 2025 class.

Bryce Underwood (Nick Lucero/Rivals.com)

Cosgrove's take: FACT. Bryce Underwood is a physical specimen with all of the tools to be a top prospect in the 2025 class. He is coming off of a freshman season where he led Belleville (Mich.) to a state title and was named an All-American and Freshman Player of the Year nationally. The most impressive part of all that he accomplished during his freshman season is the fact that he hasn't even turned 15 and was technically the age of many eighth-graders when he put on last season's historic performance. Underwood already has an impressive frame with the athleticism and arm talent to match. He proved to be the real deal when watching him at Belleville's preseason scrimmage over the weekend and I've heard he was equally impressive at each national event he competed at over the summer. I have a feeling that his breakout freshmen campaign was merely a preview of what is to come and there is little question in my mind that Underwood will be a five-star talent by the time he graduates. Libby's take: FACT. There isn’t a more athletic and accurate gunslinger in the class of 2025 than Underwood, who enters his sophomore year as an All-American and defending state champion. Belleville has always produced top-tier talent since Jeremiah Crowell took over as head coach, but outside of Damon Payne Jr., there probably isn’t a more nationally recognized name who’s developed with the program than Underwood. This offseason, Underwood’s appearances on the camp circuit really provided him with the exposure that experts in the Midwest have noticed dating back to his eighth-grade year. His overall poise in the pocket, his command of teammates through vocal leadership and by example, along with a cannon of an arm makes him deserving of a five-star ranking. The fact that we’re talking about Underwood in this manner after just one season of high school football truly captivates how generational he is at quarterback. It would be a disservice to Underwood’s talent if he’s not the No. 1 pocket passer once the initial 2025 rankings debut.

*****

2. Missouri is the program to beat for four-star offensive lineman Logan Reichert.

Logan Reichert

Cosgrove's take: FACT. Even when Logan Reichert started to blow up on a national scale - I always felt as though he was destined to stay home and play for Missouri. A few months ago I would have said fiction as it appeared that Oregon and Missouri were neck and neck, especially after Reichert decided to take an official visit to Eugene in June. But, Reichert followed his Oregon visit with an official to Missouri and something seems to have changed between then and now. The four-star offensive lineman has always kept things close to the vest which makes his recruitment hard to read, but his connections to the Missouri program, Columbia's proximity to home and the overall fit for Reichert at Missouri lead me to believe this is the Tigers' recruiting battle to lose. Williams' take: FACT. There has always been a sense that Reichert is a Missouri lean even dating back to last spring when he was offered. The four-star has been a frequent visitor to campus numerous times since then with his last visit being an official the weekend of June 24. Reichert also has family ties to Missouri with his mother being an alum. Oregon head coach Dan Lanning has been making a big push even when he was Georgia's defensive coordinator. The Ducks are definitely a threat as they also received a June official, but I think this is a scenario where Reichert will stay close to home and pick Missouri.

*****

3. Illinois will sign multiple top-10 in-state prospects in the 2023 class.

Jyaire Hill (Nick Lucero/Rivals.com)