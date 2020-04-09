News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2020-04-09 13:34:43 -0500') }} basketball Edit

FACT OR FICTION: Ayo Dosunmu should return for his junior season

Brad Sturdy and Eric Fisher
Orange and Blue News
Related
Related
{{ link.display_text }} |

Illinois guard Ayo Dosunmu had a big year on the hardwood, garnering first team All-Big Ten honors. The star sophomore averaged 16.6 points per game and helped Illinois to a resurgent season.

It has been no secret that Dosunmu's goal is to play in the NBA, and early entry in the draft has always been a possibility. But should he make the jump now?

In our latest Fact or Fiction, Brad Sturdy and Eric Fisher debate whether Dosunmu should enter the 2020 NBA Draft or play one more season for the Fighting Illini.

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}