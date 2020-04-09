Illinois guard Ayo Dosunmu had a big year on the hardwood, garnering first team All-Big Ten honors. The star sophomore averaged 16.6 points per game and helped Illinois to a resurgent season.

It has been no secret that Dosunmu's goal is to play in the NBA, and early entry in the draft has always been a possibility. But should he make the jump now?

In our latest Fact or Fiction, Brad Sturdy and Eric Fisher debate whether Dosunmu should enter the 2020 NBA Draft or play one more season for the Fighting Illini.