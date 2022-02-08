Fact or Fiction: Alabama is the team to beat for Jahlil Hurley

Rivals national recruiting director Adam Gorney along with national recruiting analysts Clint Cosgrove, Adam Friedman and Ryan Wright tackle three topics and determine whether they believe each statement is FACT or FICTION.



1. With Jahlil Hurley's commitment expected later this month, Alabama is the team to beat for the four-star cornerback.

Jahlil Hurley (Rivals.com (Chad Simmons))

Gorney’s take: FACT. Jahlil Hurley grew up an Alabama fan and while he keeps to himself a lot when it comes to his recruitment it’s pretty clear the Crimson Tide are the team to beat in his recruitment. The four-star loves coach Nick Saban, has a great relationship with Freddie Roach and now having Travaris Robinson could be the icing on the cake. Hurley is expected to commit later this month and I’d be very surprised if it wasn’t Alabama. Wright’s take: FACT. Hurley’s commitment was delayed and a visit to Tuscaloosa canceled, spreading speculation that Alabama may have a contender in the mix, but by all accounts, he appears to be staying in-state for college. Saban and Roach have let Hurley know he is a priority not only during his visit but by also stopping by his Florence High School for a visit. The others in contention: Auburn, Florida, Georgia, LSU, Michigan, Penn State and Texas A&M.

*****

2. Arch Manning has locked up the No. 1 spot in the 2023 class and will be tough to beat.

Arch Manning (Sam Spiegelman)

Gorney’s take: FICTION. Arch Manning could easily end up as the No. 1 prospect in the 2023 class. His knowledge, grasp of the position, arm talent and lineage will all have to be considered as we work through the top of the Rivals250. But it’s no guarantee at all. This quarterback group alone is absolutely loaded with Manning, Malachi Nelson, Dante Moore and Nico Iamaleava leading the way there. Wide receiver Brandon Inniss is basically unstoppable and then the offensive and defensive lines are loaded. Manning could very well end up being No. 1 but there will be major pressure along the way. Friedman’s take: FICTION. Manning is an outstanding talent and he will be as prepared as any prospect has been to play quarterback at the college level but there are plenty of excellent prospects in this class that could challenge him for the top spot in the Rivals250. Nelson, who began the cycle as the No. 1 prospect, Inniss, Kadyn Proctor, Francis Mauigoa, David Hicks and Jayden Wayne are all worthy of some consideration. Quarterbacks are valued above all other positions, but offensive tackles and defensive ends are the next most-valued positions. It's still a little early to say Manning has locked up the No. 1 spot.

*****

3. Miles McVay will end up somewhere in the Big Ten.

Miles McVay (Rivals.com)