Fabian McCray reopens his recruitment
Three-star athlete Fabian McCray from Chicago Phillips has decommitted from Illinois, he announced on Twitter Sunday.
"After numerous talks with my family, we believe it is in my best interest to reopen my recruitment and decommit from the University of Illinois to make sure I am making the best decision for me and my future," McCray said in his tweet.
