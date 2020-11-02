Ever-confident QB Coran Taylor sees opportunity to make his mark
CHAMPAIGN – No matter that he was buried on the depth chart and his name wasn’t prominently mentioned as the conversation looked ahead in the quarterback room, Illinois sophomore Coran Taylor didn’...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news